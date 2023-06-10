close

Kejriwal accuses BJP, Cong of copying AAP's manifesto as MP launches scheme

Inaugurating the scheme in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Chauhan announced that his government would transfer Rs 1000 to women under the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana'

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Shortly after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan launched the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Saturday that the BJP and the Congress were following the path shown by AAP.

Inaugurating the scheme in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Chauhan announced that his government would transfer Rs 1000 to women under the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana,' and they had received 1.25 crore registrations for the scheme.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal tweeted that this scheme was nothing but a replica of AAP's manifesto.

"Both the Congress and the BJP have begun following the path shown by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress' guarantees in Karnataka were a copy of AAP's manifesto. Now, in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has also embraced AAP's path. It's a positive development. The welfare of the people should be the priority, regardless of the party behind it. It doesn't matter which party implements it or not," Kejriwal tweeted.

Chauhan said that Saturday was a significant day in his life.

"We have received 1.25 crore registrations for this scheme. Over the span of 12 months, all women will receive Rs 12,000 in their bank accounts. This initiative, the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana aims to empower women and enable them to fulfil their basic needs," he added.

