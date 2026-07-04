CPI sticks to demand for Deputy Leader of Opposition post in Kerala: Rajan

CPI MLA K Rajan on Saturday said the party continues to stand by its demand for the post of Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

The CPI, the second-largest constituent of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), has been pressing for the post since the new Assembly session commenced following the recent elections.

Speaking to reporters, the former minister said the party's stand on the issue remains unchanged.

"You may not have heard my name being discussed for the post. But the party has raised the demand for the post. The party secretary has stated our position and we continue to stick to that stand," Rajan said.

Asked about the delay in convening an LDF meeting after the alliance's electoral defeat, Rajan said it was for the LDF convener to convene the meeting.

"It had been decided that the LDF meeting would be held in mid-June after discussions with the constituent parties. There could have been other engagements, including the Assembly session. The LDF convener will be able to explain the delay," he said.

Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.