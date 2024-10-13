Business Standard
Home / Politics / Kerala govt officers need CM's approval for official visits: Raj Bhavan

Kerala govt officers need CM's approval for official visits: Raj Bhavan

This clarification followed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's recent statement regarding officers visiting the Raj Bhavan without prior authorisation from the CM

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kerala Raj Bhavan clarified on Saturday that government officers will continue to be welcome at the Governor's residence, but for official matters, they must have authorisation from the Chief Minister.

This clarification followed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's recent statement regarding officers visiting the Raj Bhavan without prior authorisation from the CM.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In response to a query about the Chief Secretary and DGP being directed by the Chief Minister not to come for a briefing, the Raj Bhavan quoted the Governor: "So far, officers used to come for official matters without authorization from the Government, and he used to entertain them. Now, for official matters, they will not be welcome without authorization by the Chief Minister."

 

"However, for personal matters, they are always welcome," the Raj Bhavan added.

This clarification aimed to correct misunderstandings regarding officer visits.

Earlier, Governor Khan criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks about gold smuggling, questioning whether it was his duty to report activities compromising national security to the President. "If I come to know that certain activities which are prejudicial to the security and integrity of the country are going on--Is it my duty to report to the president or not?" he had said.

More From This Section

Baba Siddique, Pawan Khera

Serious indictment of crumbling law & order: Cong on Baba Siddique killing

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

'Restoration of statehood in J-K our priority', says Farooq Abdullah

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Original Shiv Sena here, Aaditya Thackeray's dig at Sindhe faction

Eknath Shinde, Shinde

Maharashtra would have been left far behind if MVA had not been removed: CM

HD Kumaraswamy

Mining case: Complaint against me politically motivated, says Kumaraswamy

The Governor expressed frustration over being kept uninformed about key issues, including possible anti-national activities linked to gold smuggling.

On Monday, he summoned the Chief Secretary and DGP for explanations concerning the Chief Minister's statements about gold smuggling in Malappuram and allegations of funds being used for anti-State activities.

In response, the Chief Minister sent a letter to the Raj Bhavan, asserting that summoning officials without consulting the elected government exceeds the Governor's constitutional authority.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

VD Satheesan, Satheesan

Left govt 'defensive' on harassment incidents in Hema Committee report: UDF

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

EY employee death: Kerala CM Vijayan highlights need to follow labour laws

Premiumkerala

Kerala's rebranding push for private investment: Businesses wait and watch

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

3-level probe ordered by cabinet into Thrissur Pooram disruption: Kerala CM

V D Satheesan

Kerala CM's remarks on gold smuggling to please Sangh Parivar leaders: Cong

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala govt Kerala Kerala government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon