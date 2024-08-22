Kharge, Rahul discuss preparations for J-K polls with workers in Srinagar

Business Standard
He said Congress workers, including district presidents, DDC members and other leaders from all 10 districts of the Valley reached the hotel in the morning for the interaction

Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4 | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday began interactions with party workers here to get feedback about the grassroots-level preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Gandhi and Kharge, who arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier, reached Hotel Radisson Collection in the Rajbagh area of the city to hold consultations with party workers, a Congress leader said.
He said Congress workers, including district presidents, DDC members and other leaders from all 10 districts of the Valley reached the hotel in the morning for the interaction.
Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.
On Wednesday, Gandhi and Kharge received a rousing welcome from Congress workers and supporters upon their arrival at the airport here.
After wrapping up their interactions here, the two Congress leaders would fly to Jammu where they would hold discussions with party workers of the 10 districts in the Jammu region, the Congress leader said.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

