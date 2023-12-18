Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kharge writes to RS Chairman, urges to revoke Derek O'Brien's suspension

Kharge said the TMC leader was only demanding a statement by the Home Minister on the security breach issue in Parliament

Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

He said the Home Minister not speaking on the issue is a "breach of Parliamentary traditions and conventions" | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging him to revoke the suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien.
Kharge said the TMC leader was only demanding a statement by the Home Minister on the security breach issue in Parliament.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"All he (O' Brien) was trying to do was to attract your attention so as to raise the collective demand of INDIA parties for a statement by the Minister of Home Affairs on the shocking incident that took place in Lok Sabha on December 13," the Congress leader said.
He said the Home Minister not speaking on the issue is a "breach of Parliamentary traditions and conventions".
"These are perfectly legitimate demands. It is a breach of Parliamentary traditions and conventions that the Minister of Home Affairs can speak about the events of December 13 at a media function but refuses to say anything about in form of a statement in Parliament when the Parliament itself is in session," he said.
On December 14, O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha, while 13 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the session for disrupting the proceedings of the House while protesting against the Parliament security breach incident.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.
Two others, including a woman, were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had on Sunday urged the Speaker to revoke the suspension of 13 opposition members,

Speaker Om Birla has said the suspension of the MPs has nothing to do with the December 13 incident.

Also Read

TMC's Derek O' Brien suspended from RS for remainder of monsoon session

Rajya Sabha adjourned for day after spat between chair, Derek O'Brien

Oppn slams Centre over suspension of TMC's Derek O'Brien in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after spat between Chairman, Derek

Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale among 6 candidates named by TMC for RS polls

Cong to finalise workers for key roles in state-run boards, corporations

LS proceedings adjourned till 2 PM, Telecommunications Bill introduced

RS adjourned till 2pm, Dhankhar warns MP's for disrupting proceedings

Oppn protests over drug menace, claims ministers shielding Lalit Patil

Congress President Kharge launched crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagdeep Dhankar mallikarjun kharge Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon