Lateral entry is attack on Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis: Rahul Gandhi

Lateral entry is attack on Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis: Rahul Gandhi

Another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari condemned it and called it against the reservation policy of the country

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre over the lateral entry. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre over the lateral entry of individuals into top government positions saying that it is an attack on Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis.
Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Lateral entry is an attack on Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis. BJP's distorted version of Ram Rajya seeks to destroy the Constitution and snatch reservations from Bahujans."
Another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari condemned it and called it against the reservation policy of the country.
"This government is so against the reservation. What the UPA government recommended was not exactly this that you hire so many people through lateral entry. I want to strongly condemn it. This is against the administrative system of the country. This is also against the reservation policy of the country," said Pramod Tiwari.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the centre and called this move a "big conspiracy" against the country.
The SP chief alleged that the lateral entry was a plan to snatch away the reservation and rights from PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak).

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Lateral entry Dalit-OBC

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

