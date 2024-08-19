Business Standard
Cong's criticism of lateral entry in bureaucracy shows hypocrisy: Vaishnaw

The minister said the NDA government has created a transparent method to implement the recommendation made by the ARC

Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Congress' criticism of the lateral entry system in senior bureaucracy shows its "hypocrisy". (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Congress' criticism of the lateral entry system in senior bureaucracy shows its "hypocrisy", and asserted that the BJP-led NDA government has created a transparent method to implement the concept developed by the UPA dispensation.
In a post on X, Vaishnaw said the reform measure implemented by the NDA government will improve governance. "INC (Indian National Congress) hypocrisy is evident on lateral entry matter. It was the UPA government which developed the concept of lateral entry," he said.
He said the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), chaired by Veerappa Moily, was established in 2005 by the then Congress-led UPA government.
"UPA period ARC recommended recruitment of experts to fill the gaps in roles that require specialised knowledge," Vaishnaw said.
The minister said the NDA government has created a transparent method to implement the recommendation made by the ARC helmed by Moily.
Vaishnaw said recruitment for the lateral entry will be done through the Union Public Service Commission in a transparent and fair manner.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

