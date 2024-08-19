Business Standard
Rahul Gandhi extends greetings to people on occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also extended her wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and prayed for a strong relationship between the brothers and sisters.
"Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Rakshabandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brother and sister. May this Rakhi always keep your sacred relationship strong," the Congress leader posted on X and shared a picture with sister Priyanka Gandhi.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also extended her wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
"The relationship between a brother and a sister is like a garden in which memories of different colours, stories of togetherness and the resolve to deepen the friendship flourish on the foundation of respect, love and mutual understanding. Brothers and sisters are companions in struggle, companions of memories and also boatmen of companionship. Happy Rakhi to all of you," she posted on X.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.
"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life," PM Modi posted on X.

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists and in return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.
The festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries and instances of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

