Kejriwal did as much work in 8 yrs that BJP could not do in 20: Sisodia

Sisodia, who was taking part in a 'padyatra' in the Deoli assembly constituency, said Kejriwal was popular in the entire country because he built schools

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP has a problem with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal because he did as much work in eight years that their governments could not do in 20, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.
Sisodia, who was taking part in a 'padyatra' in the Deoli assembly constituency, said Kejriwal was popular in the entire country because he built schools.
A trusted lieutenant of Kejriwal, the former deputy chief minister walked out of jail on August 9 on bail after spending 17 months behind bars in connection with the excise policy case.
"Arvind Kejriwal is the only chief minister who has brought down electricity bills to zero while electricity is getting expensive in the rest of the world and the country. He created a system of free treatment in government hospitals," Sisodia said.
He also highlighted the various welfare initiatives of the Delhi government.
"The BJP has a problem that Arvind Kejriwal did so much work in his seven-eight years that chief ministers of BJP-ruled states could not do even during their 20 years' rule. There is not a single state in the country where they have made electricity bills zero or improved government schools. That is why these people are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. That is why they put Kejriwal in jail," he alleged.
Sisodia also expressed hope that Kejriwal would also come out of jail soon.

"You people should also pray for him," the senior AAP leader said.
AAP national convenor Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail but he remains in jail as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested him in a related matter.
During the 'padyatra', some women and girls tied rakhi on Sisodia's wrist while some garlanded him. Slogans hailing him and Kejriwal were also raised.

