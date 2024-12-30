Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 12:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Lathi charge on peaceful student protesters attack on democracy: Kejriwal

Lathi charge on peaceful student protesters attack on democracy: Kejriwal

In a post on the social media platform X, Kejriwal highlighted the incident as an attack on democracy and criticised the government's response to student voices

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

He stated, "BJP governments want to suppress every voice of protest with the help of sticks. Lathicharge on peacefully protesting students is a direct attack against democracy." | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the recent lathi charge on peaceful student protesters, accusing BJP governments of using force to suppress dissent on Monday.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kejriwal highlighted the incident as an attack on democracy and criticised the government's response to student voices. He stated, "BJP governments want to suppress every voice of protest with the help of sticks. Lathicharge on peacefully protesting students is a direct attack against democracy." 

"Students are the future of the country; listen to their voice instead of suppressing it. Lathi's charge on the protesters shows the weakness and insensitivity of those in power. The country will never forgive such injustice to the youth. We stand with all these students," the post added.

Earlier today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her displeasure over the "inhumane" treatment of student protestors in Bihar who have been demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). 

 

She said that the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become a symbol of double "atrocities" on youth. Gandhi lashed out at the Bihar government over lathi charges against students by the police and the use of water cannons against them during the cold weather. She said that instead of curbing corruption, it was the students whose voices were being suppressed.

"Students were oppressed for the second time in three days in Bihar. It is the government's job to stop corruption, rigging and paper leaks in examinations. But instead of stopping corruption, students are being prevented from raising their voices," the post added.

"Water cannons and lathi-charges on youth in this harsh cold are inhumane. BJP's double engine has become a symbol of double atrocities on the youth," Gandhi, who is Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP MLA

Bhujbal's exclusion from Maharashtra cabinet NCP's issue: Shiv Sena leader

Shehzad Poonawalla, Shehzad, Poonawalla

Bade miyan, chote miyan: BJP compares AAP to Congress for targeting ECI

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Since excavation is underway, I believe CM house has Shivling too: SP chief

PremiumMilan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment

Indian diaspora influence in US policy, politics rising: Milan Vaishnaw

PremiumModi, Narendra Modi

Many firsts amid some strained ties: Assessing PM's foreign tours in 2024

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Bihar BJP Indian democracy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon