Since excavation is underway, I believe CM house has Shivling too: SP chief

Akhilesh spoke on several pressing issues in Uttar Pradesh, including the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), preparations for the Kumbh Mela, and concerns about the state of farmers

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference |(Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a jibe at the ongoing excavation work in Uttar Pradesh, suggested that a Shivling might also be found at the residence of the state's Chief Minister.

"Since the excavation work is underway, I believe that there is a Shivling at the Chief Minister's residence too... we have faith that the Shivling is there," Yadav remarked, implying that such discoveries were allegedly being overly dramatized for political purposes.

He further stated, "We should all prepare for its excavation... The media should go first, and we will join after that."

In the same press conference, Akhilesh spoke on several pressing issues in Uttar Pradesh, including the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), preparations for the Kumbh Mela, and concerns about the state of farmers.

 

Regarding EVMs, Yadav referred to a case in Germany, where ballot voting was reinstated after a lengthy debate in the country's Supreme Court. "EVMs are not accepted in countries like Germany. After a long debate in their Supreme Court, EVMs were removed, and voting is now done using ballot papers," he said.

On the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Yadav acknowledged the religious and cultural significance of the event but raised concerns about the arrangements.

"The Kumbh should end with fervor. And if the government wants any help, our party members are ready to assist. But the arrangements we have seen, we have noticed that some work is pending. How are they going to complete all that in just 13 days?" he questioned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samajwadi Party Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

