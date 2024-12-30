Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 08:58 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Bhujbal's exclusion from Maharashtra cabinet NCP's issue: Shiv Sena leader

Bhujbal's exclusion from Maharashtra cabinet NCP's issue: Shiv Sena leader

Bhujbal has blamed NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for not inducting him in the expanded cabinet

Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP MLA

The former minister claimed CM Devendra Fadnavis had favoured his induction into the state cabinet. | Image: X/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale has said Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from the cabinet is an internal issue of the NCP and not of the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

It is the discretion of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to pick ministers, like the allies Shiv Sena and BJP, Gogawale told reporters on Sunday.

"Others can't comment on this issue. The exclusion of Bhujbal from the council of ministers is the issue of the NCP and not of the Mahayuti coalition," he said.

Bhujbal has blamed NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for not inducting him in the expanded cabinet of the BJP-led government.

 

The former minister claimed CM Devendra Fadnavis had favoured his induction into the state cabinet.

A total of 39 legislators took oath as ministers on December 15, including 33 as cabinet ministers and the rest as ministers of state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shehzad Poonawalla, Shehzad, Poonawalla

Bade miyan, chote miyan: BJP compares AAP to Congress for targeting ECI

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Since excavation is underway, I believe CM house has Shivling too: SP chief

PremiumMilan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment

Indian diaspora influence in US policy, politics rising: Milan Vaishnaw

PremiumModi, Narendra Modi

Many firsts amid some strained ties: Assessing PM's foreign tours in 2024

Manmohan Singh

Congress accuses Centre of 'hidden agenda' over memorial for Manmohan Singh

Topics : Shiv Sena NCP Maharashtra Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon