Home / Politics / Left out in Cabinet expansion will get a chance later, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar

he council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members, including the chief minister. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the ruling Mahayuti will also give a chance to other legislators, who have not found a place in the current ministry, during this government's tenure.

"We will give an opportunity to others also for two-and-a-half years," NCP leader Pawar said addressing a gathering of his party workers in Nagpur before the cabinet expansion.

Everybody wants to become a minister and deserves an opportunity, but the ministerial berths are limited, he pointed out.

The 10-day-old BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ministry in Maharashtra was expanded here on Sunday, with 39 ministers being sworn in, taking its strength to 42.

 

In the expansion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 19 ministerial berths, followed by 11 to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 9 for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Among the prominent leaders left out of the ministry include NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil and BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar.

While 33 legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six took oath as ministers of state.

The council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members, including the chief minister.

In the November 20 assembly polls, the Mahayuti swept to power, winning 230 out of 288 seats in the state.

The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 and Pawar's NCP getting 41.

"Everyone feels like getting an opportunity to be become minister. However, the ministerial berths remain limited while everyone deserves a chance," Pawar said.

During the previous tenure of the Mahayuti government, some legislators got an opportunity to work as ministers for one-and-a-half years, he noted.

"We have decided that during the five-year tenure of this government, we will give an opportunity to others also for two-and-a-half years, which means many will get a chance to become (cabinet) ministers and state ministers. Accordingly, many districts and regions will get representation," Pawar added.

The week-long winter session of the state legislature is slated to begin in Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital, on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra government Cabinet Expansion ajit pawar NCP

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

