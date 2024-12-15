Business Standard
Home / Politics / PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh wish Rajasthan CM Sharma on his birthday

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh wish Rajasthan CM Sharma on his birthday

Expressing gratitude to the prime minister for his wishes, Sharma said, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your warm and affectionate wishes, respected Prime Minister! It is the result of your

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, on Sunday wished Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on his 58th birthday, a day which also marked his one year in office.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Many congratulations to the hardworking leader of BJP and popular Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma on his birthday. His long experience of working at the grassroots level is proving very useful in the all-round development of the state. I pray to God for his healthy and long life."  Expressing gratitude to the prime minister for his wishes, Sharma said, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your warm and affectionate wishes, respected Prime Minister! It is the result of your visionary leadership and efficient guidance that a 'New Rajasthan' has become a leading model of service, security, good governance and overall development in the country today."  Sharma added, "Under your active leadership, our government is working with full dedication and determination to realise the resolution of 'Rising Rajasthan, Developed Rajasthan'."  Many Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, along with Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also wished Sharma on his birthday.

 

In a post on X, Shah said, "Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri @BhajanlalBjp Best wishes on your birthday. Under the guidance of Modi ji and your leadership, Veerbhoomi Rajasthan is setting new records of development and trust. I pray to God for your healthy and long life."  "Best wishes to the humble and hardworking Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri @BhajanlalBjp. He is fully engaged in making the brave land of Rajasthan a land of progress and prosperity. I wish him long life and good health," Singh said in a post on X.

Also Read

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

LIVE: Maharashtra ministry expands; BJP chief Bawankule takes oath

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

PM Modi invokes Nehru to distract attention from his own 'failures': Cong

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to chair concluding day National Conference of Chief Secretaries today

Yogi Adityanath

Ram Mandir workers honoured, hands of those behind Taj Mahal cut off: UP CM

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi exposed Cong's violating of Constitution for years: BJP leaders

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rajnath Singh Bhajanlal Sharma rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayIndia vs Pakistan LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon