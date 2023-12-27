LS polls: Party Prez Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with Cong leaders in Andhra

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and other central leaders of the party held a meeting with leaders of its Andhra Pradesh unit to discuss strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting comes amid a series of meetings being held by the Congress high command with its state leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to X, the Congress president called it an important strategy meeting where leaders shared their thoughts on strengthening the party for the general elections.

"Everyone believes that ground situation has drastically changed after government formation in Karnataka and Telangana. Every leader and worker is going to work hard and re-establish the bond which the people of Andhra Pradesh once shared with the Congress party," Kharge said.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats, of which 22 are presently with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has three seats.