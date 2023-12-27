Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LS polls: Party Prez Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with Cong leaders in Andhra

The meeting comes amid a series of meetings being held by the Congress high command with its state leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and other central leaders of the party held a meeting with leaders of its Andhra Pradesh unit to discuss strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The meeting comes amid a series of meetings being held by the Congress high command with its state leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Taking to X, the Congress president called it an important strategy meeting where leaders shared their thoughts on strengthening the party for the general elections.
"Everyone believes that ground situation has drastically changed after government formation in Karnataka and Telangana. Every leader and worker is going to work hard and re-establish the bond which the people of Andhra Pradesh once shared with the Congress party," Kharge said.
Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats, of which 22 are presently with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has three seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Chhattisgarh polls: PM Modi does not want poor to get any power: Kharge

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

Rahul Gandhi to embark on 6,200 km Bharat Nyaya Yatra from January 14

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

Priyank Kharge attacks Amit Shah for his comment on CAA implementation

BJP removes WB leader Anupam Hazra from party's national secretary post

PM couldn't keep his word: CM Siddaramaiah on Modi's 2 cr jobs promise

Topics : Rahul Gandhi mallikarjun kharge Indian National Congress K C Venugopal Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon