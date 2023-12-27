PM couldn't keep his word: CM Siddaramaiah on Modi's 2 cr jobs promise

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the "PM could not keep up his words" of creating two crore jobs.

Siddaramaiah said this on Tuesday after launching the registration drive of the 'Yuvanidhi' scheme of the state government at the banquet hall of Vidhansouda.

"Prime Minister Modi has failed in creating 2 crore jobs per year as he promised. 20 crore jobs should have been created by now, but PM could not keep up his words. There has never been a Prime Minister who lied as much as Modi in the history of India," the CM said.

"Is Modi a financial expert? He had given a speech that the state would go bankrupt if the guarantee schemes were implemented in the state, but our state is financially stable even after the implementation of five schemes," he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood had organised a program with the tagline "To the bright future of the youth"

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihoods Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Transport Minister Ramalingareddy, Rural Development Minister Priyanka Kharge, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Nagendra, MLC U B Venkatesh were present at the programme.

Amid the controversy over Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil's remarks that farmers in the state wait for the drought to get loan waivers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that casual comments like these could have been avoided and termed his comments as "disrespectful.

"In a post on X, Chief Minister Siddharamiah said, "It's crucial to speak with respect about farmers - our food providers. We must avoid making casual comments that could be perceived as disrespectful. Adhering strictly to this code of conduct is a responsibility for all.