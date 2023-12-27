Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM couldn't keep his word: CM Siddaramaiah on Modi's 2 cr jobs promise

"Is Modi a financial expert? He had given a speech that the state would go bankrupt if the guarantee schemes were implemented in the state

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the "PM could not keep up his words" of creating two crore jobs.
Siddaramaiah said this on Tuesday after launching the registration drive of the 'Yuvanidhi' scheme of the state government at the banquet hall of Vidhansouda.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Prime Minister Modi has failed in creating 2 crore jobs per year as he promised. 20 crore jobs should have been created by now, but PM could not keep up his words. There has never been a Prime Minister who lied as much as Modi in the history of India," the CM said.
"Is Modi a financial expert? He had given a speech that the state would go bankrupt if the guarantee schemes were implemented in the state, but our state is financially stable even after the implementation of five schemes," he added.
Meanwhile, the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood had organised a program with the tagline "To the bright future of the youth"
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihoods Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Transport Minister Ramalingareddy, Rural Development Minister Priyanka Kharge, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Nagendra, MLC U B Venkatesh were present at the programme.
Amid the controversy over Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil's remarks that farmers in the state wait for the drought to get loan waivers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that casual comments like these could have been avoided and termed his comments as "disrespectful.
"In a post on X, Chief Minister Siddharamiah said, "It's crucial to speak with respect about farmers - our food providers. We must avoid making casual comments that could be perceived as disrespectful. Adhering strictly to this code of conduct is a responsibility for all.

Also Read

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah set to present State Budget today at 12 noon

Karnataka committed to get investments, become innovation hub: Siddaramaiah

'How bad is the job market?': Applicants spooked, experts optimistic

Welfare programmes for minorities to be resumed: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BJP yet to elect Oppn leader, is most indisciplined party: CM Siddaramaiah

CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury turns down Ayodhya Ram Temple invite

Vadra 'stayed' at London property which is proceeds of crime in a case: ED

AICC dissolves MP Congress working committee post election debacle

Day after Nitish's assurance, rumours swirl around JD(U) prez's resignation

Madhya Pradesh Congress holds meeting for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Siddaramaiah Karnataka government job sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon