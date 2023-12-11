Sensex (0.08%)
Maharashtra Winter Session: Oppn stages protest against ban on onion export

Some of the legislators wore garlands made of onions as a mark of protest, before the House proceedings began on the third day of winter session of the state legislature

Onion

They raised slogans against the government while demanding a roll-back of the ban on export of onions, proper price for the key kitchen staple and assistance for farmers | Representative image

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Opposition legislators on Monday staged a protest on steps of the Vidhan Bhavan building here in Maharashtra against the ban on export of onions by the Centre.
Some of the legislators wore garlands made of onions as a mark of protest, before the House proceedings began on the third day of winter session of the state legislature.
Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, LoP in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and many other leaders participated in the protest.
They raised slogans against the government while demanding a roll-back of the ban on export of onions, proper price for the key kitchen staple and assistance for farmers.
The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31, 2024, to increase domestic availability and keep prices in check.
Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Danve claimed the central government's policy of ban on onion export was "anti-farmer".
The onion farmers were suffering, he said, adding the state government should talk to the Centre to lift the ban on export of onions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra winter session Opposition onion exports

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

