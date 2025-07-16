Cong vows to break 50% quota cap, bats for OBC reservation in pvt sector

The Congress has resolved to go beyond the existing 50 per cent cap on reservations in education, employment, and other sectors, said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. He made the announcement following a meeting of the All India Congress Committee’s OBC Advisory Council in Bengaluru.
Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah said the Congress had formally adopted three key resolutions under what is now being termed the Bengaluru Declaration.
“The second resolution was the breaking of the 50 per cent cap on reservation, thereby ensuring suitable reservation for the OBC in education, service, political, and other areas,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.
Another major decision involved extending reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in private educational institutions. “The third resolution is that there should be a reservation for OBCs in private educational institutions as per Article 15(4) of the Indian Constitution,” Siddaramaiah added.
The first and primary resolution, however, was to launch a nationwide campaign demanding a caste census, taking inspiration from the model followed in Telangana. “The census must include social, economic and educational, employment, political aspects of each individual and caste,” he said.
'Rahul Gandhi’s resolve forced Modi to surrender'
The council also extended its gratitude to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, hailing him as ‘nyaya yoddha’ for championing the rights of backward classes.
“Rahul ji's steady resolve forced the Manuvadi Modi government to surrender to the just and constitutional demand for the caste census in India,” said Siddaramaiah, as quoted by PTI.
Caste survey a step towards social justice: Siddaramaiah
While welcoming the Centre’s recent move towards conducting a caste survey, Siddaramaiah termed it only a beginning. “The caste survey is only a small step in ensuring social justice as envisaged by the Indian Constitution,” he said.
The CM added, “Under the brave and unflinching leadership of Nyaya Yoddha Rahul Gandhi Ji, India is destined to realise and achieve the ultimate constitutional objective of social empowerment leading to an egalitarian and equal society in our great nation.”