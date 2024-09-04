Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / MCD ward committee election commences amid heavy security deployment

MCD ward committee election commences amid heavy security deployment

Anticipating a face-off between the two parties, the police have beefed up security arrangements in and around the Civic Centre located in Central Delhi

MCD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD zones namely Rohini, Najafgarh, West, South, and Central will vote between 10 am and 4 pm on the first floor of the agency headquarters in Hansraj Gupta Auditorium | Photo: X@MCD_Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi ward committee polls commenced at the agency headquarters here on Wednesday amid heavy security deployment.
The long pending elections are being held for the first time after the unification of the MCD in 2022. Due to the political deadlock between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP, the polls could not take place and the matter became subjudice.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Anticipating a face-off between the two parties, the police have beefed up security arrangements in and around the Civic Centre located in Central Delhi.
A company of paramilitary personnel along with local police has been deployed at the spot.
In this poll, councillors will vote to elect a chairman and deputy chairman for 10 of the 12 zonal-level ward committees, and one member each for the standing committee, MCD's highest decision-making body.
Polls for the formation of the ward committees in two zones -- City SP and Keshav Puram -- will not take place as the BJP and the AAP did not make nominations.

More From This Section

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Amritsar has turned into hell: AAP MLA highlights city's poor amenities

Haryana assembly elections 2019, voter, voting

Congress in seat-sharing talks with AAP for Haryana Assembly polls

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's US visit may focus on smaller events in New York

BJP

BJP targeting to rope in 20 million primary members in Gujarat: CR Paatil

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant

BJP targeting to add 500,000 new party members in Goa, says CM Sawant

The voting will be done in two clusters of all the MCD zones held simultaneously with councillors of five zones casting their votes together while the remaining zones will go to polls separately.
MCD zones namely Rohini, Najafgarh, West, South, and Central will vote between 10 am and 4 pm on the first floor of the agency headquarters in Hansraj Gupta Auditorium.
The remaining five zones -- Karol Bagh, Shahdara South, Shahdara North, Civil Lines, and Narela -- will vote at the same time in Satya Narayan Bansal Auditorium on the second floor.
The election will be held through secret ballot in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Regulations, 1958.
Councillors of both parties hoped for a smooth election.
"We have full faith that the election will be conducted peacefully and the ward committee will be formed," said BJP Councillor Yogesh Verma.
Some also expressed apprehensions about the poll results.
"I don't know what's going to happen. These BJP people can do anything. The LG is constantly troubling us; what can we do? We are helpless. They have put the Chief Minister in jail...," Amrit Jain, AAP Councillor from Budh Vihar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD

MCD issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Election Commission

MCD seeks EC's permission for Delhi mayoral polls on April 26

Poster of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'

LIVE: Zee Entertainment approaches Bombay HC seeking release of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'

bear market down

Why Sensex fell over 700 pts, Nifty slipped below 25,200 intraday today

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty at 25,100; Final Aug Services PMI at 60.9

Topics : MCD elections Elections Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon