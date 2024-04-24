MCD seeks EC's permission for Delhi mayoral polls on April 26

The Delhi Municipal Corporation has sent a formal request to the Election Commission seeking permission to conduct elections for the positions of Mayor and Deputy Mayor on April 26.

This move comes in light of the ongoing implementation of the Model Code of Conduct due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Due to the Model code of conduct in force, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, it becomes necessary for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to seek permission for the mayoral elections.

"On April 26, Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections are going to take place...We have moved the file to L-G and the Election Commission. In the normal course of action, there is no role of EC in Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections, however, this time, the Lok Sabha election is happening and the Code of Conduct is in force, hence in MCC the permission of EC is mandatory... As soon as we get the permission from Election Commission, then elections will take place on April 26," said MCD Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi.

Earlier, the date of polls to elect the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi was scheduled for April 26.

"The Ordinary April (2024) Meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on Friday the 26th April, 2024 at 11.00 am at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar A-Block, 4th Floor, Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg New Delhi. Election of Mayor and Dy Mayor will also be held in the same meeting," read the notice issued by the office of the Municipal Secretary of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Mahesh Khichi for the post of mayor and Ravinder Bhardwaj for deputy mayor while the BJP has fielded Kishan Lal.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced that they will support the AAP candidate.

Last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal were re-elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Delhi respectively after BJP candidates withdrew their nominations.