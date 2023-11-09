Sensex (-0.16%)
Modi govt to continue with its approach towards illegal immigration: Shah

Shah said that pursuing Prime Minister Modi's "vision of a secured Bharat," the National Investigation Agency has busted five international human trafficking modules

Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 2:33 PM IST
The Narendra Modi government will continue with its zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration and is committed to shielding Bharat from this menace, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.
Shah said that pursuing Prime Minister Modi's "vision of a secured Bharat," the National Investigation Agency has busted five international human trafficking modules.
The operation, carried out simultaneously across ten states, resulted in 44 arrests, he said.
"Congratulations to team NIA. The Modi government will continue with its zero-tolerance approach toward illegal immigration and is committed to shielding the nation from this menace," Shah wrote on 'X'.
Five modules engaged in human trafficking were busted and 44 operatives arrested by the NIA in nationwide raids on Wednesday.
The raids were conducted in coordination with the Border Security Force and state police forces at 55 locations in eight states and two Union territories to dismantle human trafficking support networks involved in the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border, a spokesperson of the NIA said.
The searches were carried out in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan and the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, dealing a big blow to the human trafficking networks.
Of the 44 operatives arrested, 21 were in Tripura, followed by 10 in Karnataka, five in Assam, three in West Bengal, two in Tamil Nadu, and one each in Puducherry, Telangana, and Haryana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Modi govt immigration

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 2:33 PM IST

