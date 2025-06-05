Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Modi says NDA govt devoted to building self reliant India, social welfare

Modi says NDA govt devoted to building self reliant India, social welfare

Charing a meeting of his Council of Ministers on Wednesday, he had asked ministries to set high goals and work in an overdrive to achieve them, telling his colleagues to highlight major achievements

The NDA remains committed to building an inclusive and self-reliant India, where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity, he said, adding that all its key schemes have transformed the lives of the poor. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described his government as compassionate and devoted to the welfare of the poor as it prepares to launch a mass outreach to highlight its achievements in 11 years in office.

Modi said on X that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has over the past decade taken path-breaking steps to uplift several people from the clutches of poverty, focussing on empowerment, infrastructure and inclusion.

The NDA remains committed to building an inclusive and self-reliant India, where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity, he said, adding that all its key schemes have transformed the lives of the poor. 

 

He said, "Initiatives like PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have enhanced access to housing, clean cooking fuel, banking and healthcare. The push for DBT, digital inclusion and rural infrastructure has ensured transparency and faster delivery of benefits till the last mile."  It is due to this that over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, he said.

Modi is set to complete the first year of his third straight term in office on June 9, marking an uninterrupted 11 years in power.

Charing a meeting of his Council of Ministers on Wednesday, he had asked ministries to set high goals and work in an overdrive to achieve them, telling his colleagues to highlight the major achievements of the government in their outreach to the masses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP National Democratic Alliance PM Awas Yojana Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana Ayushman Bharat Poverty in India

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

