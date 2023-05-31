Modi thinks he knows everything, can even sermon God: Rahul Gandhi in US



The ex-Wayanad MP said that before he decided to start the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' he knew that normal tools used in Indian politics would not work anymore. Criticising the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that BJP is "threatening" the people and "misusing" the country's law enforcement agencies to achieve political objectives. He was speaking at an Indian diaspora event organised in Santa Clara, California, United States.



The Congress leader said that his party carried out the yatra with the spirit of affection, respect, and humility. "The BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS," PTI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying.



He said, "Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan kholi" (We opened a shop of love in the market of hatred). “When we started, I thought will see what happens. After 5 or 6 days we realised that actually walking 1,000 km was not an easy thing. And I had an old knee injury that started to act up so I said now I am in real trouble because there’s no choice, one has to walk and I am having quite a lot of pain. Then quite a surprising thing happened,” Gandhi said. Talking about the Modi regime, Rahul Gandhi also accused the media of presenting a distorted picture of the country to the Indian masses, which was far from reality. He said, "India is not what the media shows. The media likes to show a particular narrative. It likes to promote a political narrative that is actually not what is going on in India."

He talked about how spiritual leaders like Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Guru Basavanna Ji, and Narayana Guru Ji had worked to unite the country. He added that after having walked 25 kilometres every day for three weeks, he did not feel tired anymore. I would get up at 6 am in the morning and walk until 8 pm in the evening and did not feel any signs of exhaustion, he said.



“That is the disease… that we have a group of people in India who are absolutely convinced that they know everything. In fact, I think may be they think they even know more than God. They can sit down and have a conversation and explain to him, you know, about what is going on. And of course, our prime minister is one such specimen,” he said. Rahul Gandhi is visiting the US for a three-city tour. He reached the US on May 30 and is scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in the country. Besides, he will also meet American lawmakers.

“I think if you sat Modiji down next to god, Modiji would start explaining to god how the universe works. And god would get confused that what have I created,” he added.



(With agency inputs)