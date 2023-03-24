Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit Varanasi to unveil projects worth Rs 1,780 cr

Prime Minister will visit on Friday to dedicate and lay foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 1780 crores. At around 10:30 am, Prime Minister will address One World TB Summit at Rudrakash Convention Centre.

After a Surat sentenced leader to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019, is planning to hold a solidarity march against the verdict, said party general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday.

A Delhi dismissed a revision plea filed by Delhi Police challenging the order for registration of FIR concerning a cylinder blast at Madina Masjid and an acid attack on the complainant. The offence was allegedly done by the people of the Hindu community during 2020 Delhi riots. The case pertains to the area under Karawal Nagar police station. This complaint was clubbed with another FIR by the police.