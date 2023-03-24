JUST IN

Delhi LG Saxena reviews progress of legacy waste disposal at landfill sites
TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds
Nine states withdrew general consent to CBI: Jitendra Singh tells Parl
MEA's budget insufficient despite India's ambitions for influence: Rpt
Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament
PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 25 to inaugurate projects
Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre
Issue of vandalism at Indian High Commission raised in UK Parliament
Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit Varanasi to unveil projects worth Rs 1,780 cr

Narendra Modi | Varanasi | Delhi Riots 2020

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Narendra Modi, PM Modi
Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Friday to dedicate and lay foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 1780 crores. At around 10:30 am, Prime Minister will address One World TB Summit at Rudrakash Convention Centre.
