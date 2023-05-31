close

Modi can even confuse God, explain how universe works: Rahul Gandhi in US

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that some groups in India have the "disease" of being under the impression that they know everything

IANS San Francisco
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying "if you sat him next to God, he would start explaining how the universe works".

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a six-day visit to the US, while interacting with the Indian diaspora on Tuesday, said, "I think if you sat Modi ji down next to God, he would start explaining to God how the universe works. And God would get confused about what I have created".

The former Wayanad Lok Sabha MP further said that India is being run by a group of people who are "absolutely convinced" and have "disease" that they know everything.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that some groups in India have the "disease" of being under the impression that they know everything.

"In India, we grew up with people of different languages, different religions. And that is what is being attacked. The tradition in India, of people like (Mahatma) Gandhi Ji and Guru Nanak Ji, has been that you should not be under the impression of knowing everything. It is a 'disease' that some groups of India think that they know everything."

The Congress leader said this group of people believes they can explain science to scientists, history to historians, and warfare to the Army while adding that mediocrity is at the heart of it all and this group of people does not actually understand anything.

He also talked about his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra that began from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and concluded in Srinagar on January 30 where he raised the national flag.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra carried the spirit of affection, respect and humility. If one studies history, it can be seen that all spiritual leaders, including Guru Nanak Dev ji, Guru Basavanna ji, Narayana Guru ji, united the nation in a similar way," Rahul Gandhi said in his address.

The former Congress chief travelled on an ordinary passport to the US after he surrendered his diplomatic passport following his disqualification as a MP.

He was received at the airport by Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda and other members of the IOC. Rahul Gandhi had to wait for two hours at the airport for the immigration clearance, party sources said.

While he was waiting in the queue, several people who were travelling with him in the same flight clicked selfies with him at the airport.

Party sources said that when people asked him why he was standing in the queue, the Congress leader replied, "I am a common man. I like it. I am no longer an MP."

A Congress source said that the senior leader will be attending several programmes during his six-day visit.

The source said that the Congress leader in San Francisco interacted with the Indian diaspora, venture capitalists, tech executives and students at Silicon Valley.

On Wednesday, he will also interact with senior technology executives from Silicon Valley on artificial intelligence.

The source said that Rahul is also scheduled to deliver a lecture at Stanford University, and on the same evening meet with the Indian diaspora.

The source said that the former Wayanad Lok Sabha MP will attend several programmes in Washington D.C. that includes his speech at the National Press Club on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech, and sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

In Washington D.C., Rahul will also meet lawmakers and think tanks and also attend a dinner hosted by Indian-American entrepreneur Frank Islam and top business leaders, Senators and Congressmen.

He will then visit New York, where he will be meeting thinkers at the Harvard Club of Harvard University.

He will also participate in a lunch event and meet a set of successful Indian-Americans in the creative industry.

On June 4, Rahul Gandhi will address a public gathering at the Javits Center in New York organised by the IOC (Indian Overseas Congress).

Indian Overseas Congress Secretary Virendra Vashistha told IANS over the phone, "Rahul Gandhi has been raising the issue of India in the US. The Prime Minister has done 101 episodes of his 'Mann Ki Baat', whereas Rahul Gandhi has been doing 'Jan ki baat' and he listens to them in India and also in the US and talks to them about India wherever he goes."

--IANS

aks/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi BJP Congress

First Published: May 31 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

