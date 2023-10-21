close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Moitra's parliamentary login ID used in Dubai when she was in India: BJP MP

"Does the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition still have to do politics?. People will take a decision. The NIC has given this information to probe agency," Dubey said

Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Firing a fresh salvo at TMC MP Mahua Moitra, BJP's Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said she was in India when her parliamentary ID was used in Dubai and claimed that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has disclosed the information to probe agencies.
In a post on X in Hindi, the BJP leader said that "an MP pawned the country's security for some money."

"The MP's ID was opened from Dubai when the so-called parliamentarian was in India. The entire Indian government, including the prime minister, finance department and central agencies, uses this NIC," the BJP MP said.
"Does the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition still have to do politics?. People will take a decision. The NIC has given this information to probe agency," Dubey said but did not name the agency.
In his post, Dubey did not directly name Moitra who he has accused of accepting bribes and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee is looking into Dubey's complaint and has asked him to appear before it on October 26 for recording "oral evidence".
In a signed affidavit submitted to the committee, Hiranandani admitted to using Moitra's parliamentary login to ask questions targeting Adani after state-owned behemoth Indian Oil Corporation booked capacity at the Gujarat-based conglomerate's Dhamra LNG import facility in Odisha and not at his firm's planned facility.
Moitra, whose party has kept quiet on the issue, has remained combative and continued to attack the Adani Group and Dubey, dismissing the allegations against her.
"Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition and buy airports but just try doing it with me," she had said on October 15 after the allegations surfaced.
Moitra said on Friday, "I welcome answering questions to CBI and Ethics Committee (which has absolute majority of BJP members) if and when they call me. I have neither time nor interest to feed an Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls. I am enjoying Durga Puja in Nadia. Shubho Sashthi.

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

TMC MP Mahua Moitra files defamation suit against BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Top 6 Durga Puja pandals that will mesmerise you in Kolkata, check list

Mahua Moitra questions Hiranandani's affidavit, alleges PMO's involvement

LS Speaker refers complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to ethics panel

Fake news creates unrest, affects country's economy: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

INDIA bloc to hold protests against BJD, BJP in Odisha's Rayagada, Balasore

Congress announces all but one candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Samajwadi Party announces 3rd list of two candidates for MP Assembly polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: JCC(J) releases first list of 16 candidates

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mahua Moitra Dubai

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon