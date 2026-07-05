Monsoon Session of Parliament: Key Bills, challenges, and numbers

Parliament’s monsoon session will be held from July 20 to August 13, which is slated to have 19 sittings.

In the Budget session, a united Opposition defeated the government’s Constitution amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha (LS).

The math in LS and RS has changed since.

The NDA has increased its numbers in the RS and gained in the elections to fill 27 RS vacancies.

With the support of some independents, nominated members, and smaller parties, it could muster at least 150-odd seats, closer to the two-thirds mark of 163 needed to pass constitution amendment Bills.

The BJP is set to further increase its strength in the RS once the three vacancies from West Bengal are filled. The NDA is also set to increase its numbers in the LS.

In the aftermath of the Assembly elections, Opposition unity has weakened. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has severed its alliance with the Congress after the latter joined hands with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

Twenty of Trinamool Congress’s 28 MPs have split from their parent party to join the Citizens Party of India, which has announced support to the NDA.

Six of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s nine MPs are keen to join the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, which is an NDA constituent.

Speaker Om Birla is expected to decide on the demands of 20 TMC and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs seeking recognition as separate groups before the session begins.

The Monsoon Session will take place amid the government facing criticism over the integrity of the country’s medical entrance examination, the digital evaluation of the Class XII board exam, the allegations of embezzlement in the donations to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the increase in the cost of essential commodities because of the conflict in West Asia.

The government is redrafting the Women’s Reservation and delimitation Bills. It is unclear whether it would be introduced in the Monsoon Session, since the NDA is still short of the two-thirds mark in the LS.

In the LS, after the splits in the TMC and SS (UBT), the NDA is said to have the support of 318 or 319 MPs, which is over 40 short of the two-thirds mark of 360.

Bills and reports

The report of a three-member committee, set up to probe the grounds on which the removal of High Court judge Yashwant Varma was sought by MPs cutting across party lines, will be tabled in the LS.

Other Bills that could be discussed:

Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide for the removal of the PM, CMs, and ministers if they are arrested and detained in custody for 30 consecutive days for a serious criminal offence, currently with a joint committee

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in LS on March 25, 2026

Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced in LS on March 23, 2026, and currently with a joint committee

Securities Markets Code, 2025, introduced in LS on December 18, 2025, and currently with a joint committee

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, introduced in December in LS, currently with a committee