Sunday, July 05, 2026 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Monsoon Session of Parliament: Key Bills, challenges, and numbers

Monsoon Session of Parliament: Key Bills, challenges, and numbers

The NDA has increased its numbers in the RS and gained in the elections to fill 27 RS vacancies

Monsoon, Parliament, Bills

Archis Mohan
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Parliament’s monsoon session will be held from July 20 to August 13, which is slated to have 19 sittings.
 
In the Budget session, a united Opposition defeated the government’s Constitution amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha (LS).
 
The math in LS and RS has changed since.
 
The NDA has increased its numbers in the RS and gained in the elections to fill 27 RS vacancies.
 
With the support of some independents, nominated members, and smaller parties, it could muster at least 150-odd seats, closer to the two-thirds mark of 163 needed to pass constitution amendment Bills.
 

Also Read

Kharif

Active monsoon phase may narrow kharif sowing gap after weak Junepremium

Parliament, New Parliament

Monsoon session to be held from July 20 to August 13: Kiren Rijiju

Mumbai rain, rainfall, traffic

Delhi likely to see light rain today as monsoon gains pace across country

H2 CY2026: Six key events likely to shape market's trajectory

H2 CY2026: Six key events likely to shape market's trajectory

Rice, Paddy

El Niño threat: Which crops face the biggest risk from weak monsoon?premium

 
The BJP is set to further increase its strength in the RS once the three vacancies from West Bengal are filled. The NDA is also set to increase its numbers in the LS.
 
In the aftermath of the Assembly elections, Opposition unity has weakened. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has severed its alliance with the Congress after the latter joined hands with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in Tamil Nadu.
 
Twenty of Trinamool Congress’s 28 MPs have split from their parent party to join the Citizens Party of India, which has announced support to the NDA.
 
Six of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s nine MPs are keen to join the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, which is an NDA constituent.
 
Speaker Om Birla is expected to decide on the demands of 20 TMC and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs seeking recognition as separate groups before the session begins.
 
The Monsoon Session will take place amid the government facing criticism over the integrity of the country’s medical entrance examination, the digital evaluation of the Class XII board exam, the allegations of embezzlement in the donations to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the increase in the cost of essential commodities because of the conflict in West Asia.  
 
The government is redrafting the Women’s Reservation and delimitation Bills. It is unclear whether it would be introduced in the Monsoon Session, since the NDA is still short of the two-thirds mark in the LS. 
 
In the LS, after the splits in the TMC and SS (UBT), the NDA is said to have the support of 318 or 319 MPs, which is over 40 short of the two-thirds mark of 360.
 
Bills and reports
 
The report of a three-member committee, set up to probe the grounds on which the removal of High Court judge Yashwant Varma was sought by MPs cutting across party lines, will be tabled in the LS.
 
Other Bills that  could be discussed:
 
Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide for the removal of the PM, CMs, and ministers if they are arrested and detained in custody for 30 consecutive days for a serious criminal offence, currently with a joint committee
 
Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in LS on March 25, 2026
 
Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced in LS on March 23, 2026, and currently with a joint committee
 
Securities Markets Code, 2025, introduced in LS on December 18, 2025, and currently with a joint committee
 
Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, introduced in December in LS, currently with a committee 

More From This Section

Ram Mandir

Ram Temple Trust meet to decide fate of top office-bearers on Monday

SIR odisha

Odisha draft rolls drop over 20 lakh voters; BJD alleges wider exclusions

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata accuses TMC rebels of BJP nexus, dares them to join saffron party

K Rajan

CPI sticks to demand for Deputy Leader of Opposition post in Kerala: Rajan

Vijay, TVK

Mass exodus continues from AIADMK, 3 ex-ministers, cadres join TVK

Topics : Monsoon Parliament Bills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisOTT Releases This WeekPB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance