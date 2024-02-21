Delhi CM slams BJP over SC setting aside Chandigarh mayoral poll result

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP over the Supreme Court overturning the outcome of the Chandigarh mayoral poll.
Quoting from the Bhagavad Gita, Kejriwal said the god decided to intervene and put an end to the prevailing "adharm (unrighteousness)" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He also thanked the Supreme Court and the chief justice of India for the court's verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll, saying it saved the country's democracy.
"It seemed as though god were speaking through the CJI," Kejriwal said, hailing the Supreme Court that declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new mayor of the Union Territory by setting aside the January 30 poll result.
Slamming the BJP, Kejriwal alleged that the saffron party would do anything to win elections and accused it of indulging in poaching MLAs and toppling governments openly.
He said all the devotees of Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiv-Parvati are with the country and finally, the "adharm" of the BJP will come to an end and "dharm (righteousness)" will prevail.
Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP over the ongoing farmers' protest and said it is not allowing the agitating farmers to reach Delhi. "Why don't they allow the farmers to come to Delhi? They do not pay the price for their crops and also do not listen to them," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

