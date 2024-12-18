Business Standard
Nadda chairs BJP General secy meet over Delhi Assembly polls, other issues

According to sources, discussions were held on Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP's organization elections and some other issues

The meeting lasted for almost two hours in the BJP headquarters late at Monday night | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda chaired the BJP General Secretary meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday.

The meeting lasted for almost two hours in the BJP headquarters late at Monday night.

"BJP National President Shri @JPNadda presided over a meeting with BJP National General Secretaries at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi," the BJP stated in a post on X.

According to sources, discussions were held on Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP's organization elections and some other issues.

BJP's first list of Delhi assembly elections will be released soon, sources said.

In view of its organizational elections, parliamentary board member K Laxman was appointed as the National Election Officer. National Election Officer K Laxman and Joint in-charge Sambit Patra also attended the meeting.

 

The Good Governance Day program to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, and Veer Bal Diwas were also discussed in the meeting, sources said.

Organisational General Secretary BL Santosh, General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Radha Mohan Agrawal, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and Arun Singh were present in the meeting.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already released the list of all 70 candidates for the Delhi assembly polls.

After winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015, AAP again won 62 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. While BJP took its tally from three to eight seats, Congress failed to open its account for the second straight time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

