Business Standard
Home / Politics / Congress demands apology from Amit Shah over remarks on BR Ambedkar

Congress demands apology from Amit Shah over remarks on BR Ambedkar

Shah had said that it has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar... If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven

Amit Shah speaks in the house

Shah ripped into the Congress for its appeasement politics and claimed that the party wanted to breach the 50 per cent quota limit. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for B R Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said those who believe in Manusmriti will definitely be at odds with Ambedkar. 

Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the upper house.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah said, taking a swipe at the opposition. 

 

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Amit Shah has said something very disgusting. This shows that the BJP and RSS leaders have a lot of hatred for Baba Saheb Ambedkar."  "The hatred is such that they are annoyed even by his name. These are the same people whose ancestors used to burn the effigies of Baba Saheb, who themselves used to talk about changing the Constitution given by Baba Saheb," the Congress leader said.

As the people taught them a lesson, they are now annoyed with those who take Baba Saheb's name, he said.

"Shameful! Amit Shah should apologise to the country for this," Ramesh asserted.

More From This Section

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Govt introduces ONOP bills, says they will be referred to House panel

Chhagan Bhujbal

Bhujbal hits out at Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel for ignoring senior leaders

Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP MLA

NCP workers hit streets against Bhujbal's exclusion from Maha Cabinet

indian constitution

Democracy should be India's religion, Constitution its holy book: Cong MP

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Govt tables One Nation, One Election Bill after 269-198 division vote

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal also hit out at Shah over his remarks.

"HM Amit Shah, in case you didn't know - Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is equivalent to God and the Constitution he drafted is a Holy Book for crores of people across the world. How dare you speak about Dr. Ambedkar with such disdain?" he said.

"The BJP's disgust towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was always well known, and the Home Minister's pathetic statements in the Rajya Sabha today further confirm how much they hate and detest Dr. Ambedkar," Venugopal alleged in a post on X.

The worshippers of Manusmriti will always have scorn towards Ambedkar, who rejected the horrible ideas espoused by the casteist RSS and their Manusmriti, he said.

"Those who spoke of changing the Constitution if they won 400+ seats, are now openly mocking our country's reverence for Dr. Ambedkar," Venugopal said.

Those who pretended to bow before him could not hide their true feelings for too long, and this dangerous statement from the BJP top brass shows they have lost the right to speak about Ambedkar ever again, he said.

The home minister attacked the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, saying the party treated the Constitution as the "private fiefdom" of one family and "played fraud" with Parliament.

Concluding a two-day debate on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", Shah ripped into the Congress for its appeasement politics and claimed that the party wanted to breach the 50 per cent quota limit to provide reservation to Muslims.

He also asked the Congress if it supported the Muslim personal law and alleged that the party never worked for the welfare of the backward classes. Shah asserted that the BJP has already brought in a common civil code (Uniform Civil Code) in Uttarakhand and will implement it in all states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Shah speaks in the house

Amit Shah accuses Congress of treating Constitution as 'private fiefdom'

Amit Shah, Home Minister

PM favoured referring ONOE Bill to JPC for wider discussions: Shah tells LS

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah asks forces to coordinate to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

News updates: Grap 4 curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality turns severe

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Be tough with Maoists, but also look at needs of locals: HM Shah to CRPF

Topics : Amit Shah B R Ambedkar Parliament winter session Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon