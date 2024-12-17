Business Standard
Home / Politics / BJP likely to get new President by February end to replace JP Nadda

BJP likely to get new President by February end to replace JP Nadda

Ongoing organisational election is on track to complete polling process in more than half of its state units by mid-Jan, an exercise that will unveil the process of electing its new national president

JP Nadda, Nadda

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

The new BJP president, who will succeed incumbent JP Nadda, is likely to be elected by the end of February, according to a senior party functionary.

Party sources said the ongoing organisational election is on track to complete the polling process in more than half of its state units by mid-January, an exercise that will unveil the process of electing its new national president.

A senior leader said the tenure of nearly 60 per cent of the BJP's state unit presidents is over, and their replacements are likely to be in place by the middle of the next month.

The BJP's constitution stipulates that organisational polls should be completed in at least half of its state units before the process to elect the national president is started.

 

"We expect that a new BJP president will assume the charge by the end of February," the functionary said.

Asked whether the new BJP president may be someone who is currently serving as a Union minister, he said it could be either from the government or from the organisation, adding that nothing has been finalised yet.

Incidentally, Nadda, also the Union health minister, had taken over as the party's national president in February 2020.

Though the tenure of a president is of three years, he was given an extension in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power for a their straight term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Bharatiya Janata Party BJP

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

