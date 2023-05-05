close

No development in Jalandhar, AAP has given 'model of destruction': Anurag

"What 'good governance' has the ruling AAP given to the state in more than a year? It has failed miserably in giving workable governance also," he said

ANI General News
Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 2:55 AM IST
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur expressed concern over the lack of basic infrastructure requirements in Punjab's Jalandhar.

The Union Minister said that on roaming the streets of Jalandhar one can easily see that not a single brick of development has been laid in the last year.

"There is no development but destruction and its script is being written by the Aam Aadmi Party. Same is the condition of the whole of Punjab," he said.

"It is very unfortunate that Jalandhar, once famous for its sports industry, health and infrastructure, is facing this plight today. There is neither cleanliness nor good roads in the city. The Aam Aadmi Party had promised to develop Jalandhar as a sports hub, but they have turned the whole of Punjab into an extortion hub," he said.

Commenting on the Jalandhar Smart City Project, the Union Minister said that Jalandhar was included in the Smart City Project, but so far not a single work has been done here.

"What 'good governance' has the ruling AAP given to the state in more than a year? It has failed miserably in giving workable governance also," he said.

Further highlighting the work done by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Punjab, he said, "We have given Punjab AIIMS, PGI satellite centre, Rs 950 crore for a smart city project."

Anurag Thakur said that be it new highways or the super expressways, all this was possible only under the Bharatiya Janata Party government. It was Modi's government that opened the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, made the ropeway up to Hemkund Sahib and made the Char Dham Yatra accessible.

"It was only through us that Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj Ji's Prakash Parv was celebrated with pomp and the country started celebrating Sahabzad's sacrifice day as Veer Bal Diwas. SIT was formed in the 1983 Sikh riots in the Modi government. We stopped the attack on our Sikh brothers in Afghanistan and brought the holy Guru Granth Sahib and Sikh families to India by running special flights," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur Civic polls Punjab

First Published: May 05 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

