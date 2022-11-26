JUST IN
Kejriwal well-wisher of terrorism, corruption, says UP CM Adityanath
Business Standard

AAP focussed on expansion of liquor vends than education: Anurag Thakur

Top BJP leaders slammed the AAP over the issues of corruption and pollution, with Anurag Thakur alleging that the Kejriwal govt focused more on the expansion of liquor vends than education

Topics
AAP government | BJP | Liquor vends

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI)

Top BJP leaders on Saturday slammed the AAP over the issues of corruption and pollution, with Union minister Anurag Thakur alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal government focused more on the expansion of liquor vends than education.

Campaigning for the upcoming civic body polls here, Thakur claimed that Delhi is suffering due to the Kejriwal government's "corruption and false claims of development".

Elections for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on December 4.

"This is the first government in the country that has focused more on expansion of 'thekas' (liquor vends) than education and its minister, who is in jail and getting a massage there, has not yet been removed from his post," Thakur alleged while campaigning for BJP candidates in Shastri Nagar, Kamla Nagar and Rajendra Nagar wards here.

He said the way Satyendar Jain was retained as a minister despite being in jail for nearly six months, showed that the Arvind Kejriwal government was not just "corrupt" but also "shameless".

The people of Delhi want freedom from pollution and also want to get rid of the Kejriwals government, he said.

Several Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states also campaigned for the party and held roadshows and public meetings in different parts of the city.

Addressing a gathering at Mayur Vihar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami cited air pollution and dirty water in the Yamuna to caution people to be wary of free "electricity and water" supply as it was going to harm their future generations.

The party will launch a mega door-to-door voter outreach campaign on Sunday morning.

Over 100 top BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states, led by national president J P Nadda will participate in the campaign in all the 250 MCD wards.

Nadda will participate in the campaign at a slum cluster in Keshavpuram ward in the morning. In the evening, he will take part in the door-to-door contact campaign in Badarpur area, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 21:25 IST

