JUST IN
False promises of AAP won't work in MCD elections, says Anurag Thakur
Institution thrives with time only when it functions democratically: CJI
No plans to increase Amul milk prices in near future: GCMMF MD R S Sodhi
Delhi L-G takes stock of Chandni Chowk's Bhagirath Palace fire site
Fulfilling fundamental duties should be first priority of citizens: PM Modi
Constitutional values are facing serious threat in the country: Kerala CM
Govt doing everything possible to strengthen judicial system: Kiren Rijiju
Our Constitution is pride of country's democracy: Arvind Kejriwal
Farmers to march to Raj Bhavans across country to mark two years of protest
Need to make litigation process citizen-centric, tech must be adopted: CJI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Institution thrives with time only when it functions democratically: CJI
Business Standard

False promises of AAP won't work in MCD elections, says Anurag Thakur

BJP leader said, "People want to give a clear message to Kejriwal in the MCD election that false promises won't work."

Topics
Anurag Thakur | BJP | MCD polls

ANI  Politics 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and accused its leaders of engaging in corruption and scams.

"All AAP ministers are not only involved in serious allegations of corruption but also jailed. This shows that his (AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's) politics is only about corruption, liquor and scams," said Thakur while speaking to ANI during a public rally on Saturday.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "People want to give a clear message to Kejriwal in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election that false promises won't work."

The MCD elections are scheduled to be held on December on December 4. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its 12-point manifesto for the MCD elections.

The counting of votes for the 250-ward MCD will take place on December 7.

The civic polls are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader, Satyendar Jain, was arrested and in jail since June in connection to a money laundering case.

A video of him getting a full-body massage surfaced on social media recently sparking a controversy about the Minister getting a VIP treatment despite being held for a crime.

The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 showed the Minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, was also made the prime accused in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the new state excise policy 2021-22.

However, the charge sheet submitted by the CBI in the liquor scam on Friday did not name the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia who was mentioned in the FIR in the connection with the scam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Anurag Thakur

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 16:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.