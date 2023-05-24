close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No more drugs, rowdyism will be tolerated in Karnataka, says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar instructed the police officials to maintain law and order in the state asserting to form a corruption-free government for the people.

ANI Politics
DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 9:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar instructed the police officials to maintain law and order in the state asserting to form a corruption-free government for the people.

"No more drugs and any kind of rowdyism will be tolerated in the state, the police department will be responsible for all this. We should give the corruption-free government to the people of the state," said Shivakumar on Tuesday.

He further said that all the unauthorised clubs in the state will be closed, adding that the people are looking for a change.

"I have given warning to the police department, not to wear saffron on the uniform," said DK Shivakumar.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed the police officials to give priority to solving traffic problems in Bengaluru city and controlling cyber crimes.

"People have elected a new government with the expectation of change. Officials should work to respond to their problems," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Also Read

Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: D K Shivakumar

Congress victory in Karnataka is best birthday gift for me: Shivakumar

Congress to decide Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, DKS in Delhi today

Plea of D K Shivakumar challenging ECIR against him not maintainable: ED

Police detain DK Shivakumar, others over Rahul Gandhi conviction row

Bypassing Prez: CPI(M) to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

After TMC, AAP to boycott Parliament inauguration over President's insult

Delhi ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal to meet Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday

AAP to launch campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP with 'maha' rallies

Karnataka gameplan: Congress' 5 guarantees to cost Rs 45,000 crore a year

The Chief Minister said that he will hold a separate meeting to discuss the issue of traffic congestion in Bengaluru and strict legal action should be taken against disturbing, inflammatory and provocative posts on social media.

He suggested that the Hoysala patrol should be always vigilant to prevent crimes.

Siddaramaiah further said, "Senior officers should visit and inspect police stations. People who come to the police station should be treated politely."

He said the government will not tolerate hooliganism, illegal club activities, or drug mafia.

"Be careful about maintaining social harmony, if the peace and order situation deteriorates, the concerned authorities and officers will be held responsible," he added.

He said that action will be taken without hesitation if there is any dereliction of duty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka drugs

First Published: May 24 2023 | 9:02 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Bypassing Prez: CPI(M) to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

CPI(M), CPIM, left, communists, brigade ground
4 min read

After TMC, AAP to boycott Parliament inauguration over President's insult

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Delhi ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal to meet Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

AAP to launch campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP with 'maha' rallies

AAP
3 min read

Karnataka gameplan: Congress' 5 guarantees to cost Rs 45,000 crore a year

Congress
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Karnataka does not survive on the Centre's largesse: MV Rajeev Gowda

M V Rajeev Gowda
4 min read

Mamata assures Kejriwal of full support over Centre's services bill

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Siddaramaiah will remain CM for a full 5-year term: Karnataka Minister

Siddaramaiah
4 min read

Karnataka gameplan: Congress' 5 guarantees to cost Rs 45,000 crore a year

Congress
4 min read

Covid only affects human body, communal virus affects body politic: Sibal

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon