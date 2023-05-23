close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka gameplan: Cong's 5 guarantees to cost Rs 45,000 cr per year

The Axis My India exit poll found that the Congress received 11 % more votes from women in Karnataka than the BJP

Archis Mohan New Delhi
Congress

Photo: PTI

5 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
Follow Us
The Congress government in Karnataka estimates an annual expenditure of Rs 45,000 crore to implement its “five guarantees”. Its calculation suggests the guarantees will help increase the annual income of an average family living outside Bengaluru by Rs 55,000, a rise of 25 per cent over its current per-capita income.
According to Congress Research Department Chairman M V Rajeev Gowda, the Karnataka guarantees will help offset effects of inflation and income stagnation, especially for families living outside Bengaluru. According to the Economic Survey, the per-capita income outside of Bengaluru is Rs 1.5-2.5 lakh. “Consider a family of four with an income of Rs 2 lakh and one diploma-holding youth looking for a job. This family will get ₹24,000 a year through Gruha Lakshmi, ₹18,000 a year through Yuva Nidhi, foodgrains worth about ₹14,000 through Anna Bhagya, and save a few thousand rupees on their power bill under Gruha Jyoti. The benefit of around ₹55,000 from the five guarantees will boost this family’s income by over 25 per cent,” Gowda said.

The Axis My India exit poll found that the Congress received 11 per cent more votes from women in Karnataka than the BJP. Also, the CSDS-Lokniti post-poll analysis indicated that the rural poor voted in more significant numbers for the Congress than the BJP, and the party believes its “five guarantees”, three of which are women-centric, played a vital part. In Karnataka, the state Cabinet, in its first meeting on Saturday, approved the implementation of the five guarantees (see chart).
In Karnataka, the Congress’s women-centric schemes included a Rs 2,000 monthly stipend to the state’s estimated 13 million women heads of households. This Gruha Lakshmi scheme will cost the exchequer Rs 24,000 for each beneficiary and a total of Rs 31,200 crore annually. The free travel for women in state transport buses, Uchita Prayana, according to the party’s assessment, will cost it Rs 27 for each woman passenger daily, or 912.5 million passenger trips in a year, calculated on the assumption that 33 per cent of 7.5 million daily passengers on state transport buses are women. Similarly, based on CMIE data, it has estimated that 500,000 youth will be eligible for the Yuva Nidhi scheme. Under Anna Bhagya, 25 million beneficiaries will get 10 kg grains, with the state government purchasing 5 kg at Rs 30 per kilo for an annual cost of Rs 4,500 crore.

The Congress believes the guarantees will augment the declining or stagnating incomes and help rejuvenate the economy by boosting consumption. “Families that receive money during economic distress do not save it. Instead, they spend it on their daily necessities,” Gowda said.
The BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya believes the five guarantees, once rolled out completely, will widen the fiscal deficit of Karnataka to Rs 1.14 lakh crore, or 4.8 per cent of its gross domestic product, up from Rs 60,582 crore or 2.6 per cent of the GSDP now. “One hopes the Congress doesn’t do a Rajasthan, MP or a Himachal in Karnataka and go back on its words, which won’t be surprising,” Malviya tweeted on May 15.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital

Analysts raise Axis Bank's earnings forecast; to track deposit growth ahead

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

Karnataka does not survive on the Centre's largesse: MV Rajeev Gowda

Mamata assures Kejriwal of full support over Centre's services bill

Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn to divert attention from BJP's defeat: SP's Yadav

Rule prohibiting investment by opaque funds done away by Sebi: Cong

Siddaramaiah will remain CM for a full 5-year term: Karnataka Minister


Congress strategists, however, also pointed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sihtaraman’s Budget speech, where she announced the extension of the 50-year interest-free loans to state governments by one year. “This will help fund Karnataka’s capital expenditures, thereby freeing up the state’s own tax revenues for fulfilling the Congress’s five guarantees,” Gowda said.
The Congress blueprint of guarantees, party strategists said, is consistent with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conception of universal basic income. On March 25, 2019, Rahul, then president of the Congress, announced what he thought might be the gamechanger for the Lok Sabha polls — the Nyuntam Aay Yojana, or Nyay, that is justice for the poorest 20 per cent of India. The Congress failed to win the mandate to implement its universal basic income scheme of Rs 72,000 annually for the poor. But it has since rolled out similar schemes in the states it governs, and a promise likely to be the centrepiece of its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has already promised “five guarantees” for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Scheme Estimate Annual cost per beneficiary Number of beneficiaries Total annual cost
Gruha Lakshmi Rs. 2,000 per month to women heads of all 1.3 crore households in Karnataka ₹24,000  13 million ₹31,200 crore
Gruha Jyoti On average, BESCOM consumers use 70 units a month. Assuming all households will consume the same amount, at a cost of ₹5 per unit ₹4,200 13 million ₹5,460 crore
Anna Bhagya 10 million BPL families with average 2.5 people, 10 kg of grain, of which 5 kg paid for by Karnataka government at ~30/kg ₹1,800 25 million ₹4,500 cr
Yuva Nidhi 500,000  unemployed youth in Karnataka according to CMIE, of which 50% have graduate degrees and 50% diplomas ₹27,000 500,000 ₹1,350 crore
Uchita Prayana 7.5 million  passengers per day across all road transport corporations with average revenue ₹27 per passenger, assuming 33% are women ₹ 27 912.5 million* ₹2,464 crore
Total       ₹ 44,974 crore

 *Total trips by women in a year; Source: Congress Research Department

 

Topics : Congress Karnataka elections Karnataka government

First Published: May 23 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka gameplan: Cong's 5 guarantees to cost Rs 45,000 cr per year

Congress
5 min read
Premium

Karnataka does not survive on the Centre's largesse: MV Rajeev Gowda

M V Rajeev Gowda
4 min read

Mamata assures Kejriwal of full support over Centre's services bill

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn to divert attention from BJP's defeat: SP's Yadav

Ram Gopal Yadav (Image: ANI)
2 min read

Rule prohibiting investment by opaque funds done away by Sebi: Cong

Congress
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Karnataka does not survive on the Centre's largesse: MV Rajeev Gowda

M V Rajeev Gowda
4 min read
Premium

After Karnataka, Congress and BJP to fight again for women votes

Rajkot: People show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
4 min read

Siddaramaiah will remain CM for a full 5-year term: Karnataka Minister

Siddaramaiah
4 min read

Covid only affects human body, communal virus affects body politic: Sibal

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Parliament inauguration: Cong lacks national spirit and pride, says Puri

New Parliament Building
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon