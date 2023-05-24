Delhi ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal to meet Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday

As part of his efforts to drum up opposition support for his government's fight against the Centre over an ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

Earlier, the meeting between both leaders was scheduled to be held at 4 pm now they will meet at 12:30 pm today.

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM has left for his Maharashtra visit.

During his visit to Mumbai, the Chief Minister will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, and Raghav Chaddha and AAP Minister Atishi.

Notably, Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.

The Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance brought by the Central Government on the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital.

Also Read Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray BJP running a gang, says Sanjay Raut on CBI summoning Arvind Kejriwal Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign? HC issues summons to Uddhav, Aditya Thackeray, Raut on defamation plea Will fight for democracy: Thackeray after meeting with Congress' Venugopal AAP to launch campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP with 'maha' rallies Karnataka gameplan: Congress' 5 guarantees to cost Rs 45,000 crore a year Karnataka does not survive on the Centre's largesse: MV Rajeev Gowda Mamata assures Kejriwal of full support over Centre's services bill Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn to divert attention from BJP's defeat: SP's Yadav

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor accused the Centre of "taking away the rights" of the people of Delhi and said that the ordinance "should not" be allowed to pass in Rajya Sabha.

On 25 May, Kejriwal will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, Sharad Pawar, the party said.

This comes after the Union Government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Shortly after meeting with Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the Opposition parties should oppose the ordinance.

"Only Supreme Court can save the country. Even Media has been purchased. They want to control the judiciary and all the agencies. I would appeal to all the Opposition parties to oppose the ordinance. My party has decided to oppose the ordinance. This will be the justice of the Supreme Court," she said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also putting in efforts to rally the opposition against the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.