Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65802.81 -77.71
Nifty (-0.12%)
19587.35 -23.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5854.80 + 29.35
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
40432.10 + 148.00
Nifty Bank (0.12%)
44463.45 + 54.35
Heatmap

No one can challenge our Dharma: Smriti Irani on Udhayanidhi's remarks

"Our voices must reach those people who challenged 'Sanatan Dharma'. Till devotees are alive, no one can challenge our 'dharma' and faith...", she said

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Coming down heavily on DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark equating 'Sanatan Dharma' with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona", Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that the chants for Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma.
The Union Minister took a dig at Udhayanidhi Stalin and those who supported his "Sanatan Dharma" remark at the Janmashtami celebration in Delhi's Dwarka.
"Our voices must reach those people who challenged 'Sanatan Dharma'. Till devotees are alive, no one can challenge our 'dharma' and faith...", she said.
Earlier on Wendnesday PM Narendra Modi in his meeting with Cabinet ministers raised the issue. According to sources the Prime Minister said that ministers should give a befitting reply to the Sanatan Dharma debate and use facts to counter the opposition.
On Wednesday, the the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udyanidhi Stalin and Congress leader Priyank Kharge weer booked for allegdly "hurting religious sentiments". An FIR was filed on a complaint by two advocates at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.
Udhyanidhi's remarks had triggered a backlash from the BJP, which accused the DMK and the Congress, its partner in Tamil Nadu, of advocating the abolition of Sanatan Dharma.

Also Read

Praggnanandhaa meets Tamin Nadu CM MK Stalin, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi

Sanatana Dharma against social justice, must be stopped: Udhayanidhi Stalin

TN Sports Minister meets Anurag Thakur, requests release Khelo India fund

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for hurting religious sentiments

Nitish Kumar to inaugurate 'Kalaignar Kottam' in TN's Tiruvarur: Stalin

G20 outcomes under India to 'bear fruitful results' for the globe: Joshi

Principal objective not going to be addressed in G20 summit: Manish Tewari

What matters more is intent: Cong's Jairam Ramesh ahead of G20 summit

You are trying to politicise Parl functioning: Pralhad Joshi's to Sonia

Mamata Banerjee to attend President's G20 dinner, BJP hails decision

Speaking at the Chennai conference last week, Udhayanidhi said 'Sanatana' (Sanatan Dharma) is like malaria and dengue, which should not be merely opposed but eradicated.
"A few things cannot be opposed but should only be abolished. We can't merely oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. They have to be eradicated. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Smriti Irani BJP Stalin

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon