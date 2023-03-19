JUST IN
Business Standard

TN Sports Minister meets Anurag Thakur, requests release Khelo India fund

In the meeting, the officials led by Udhayanidhi made a presentation explaining the steps taken by the MK Stalin government to improve the sports sector of the state and the future plans

Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur (Photo: ANI)

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and the officials of the state sports and youth affairs department held a meeting with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur held a meeting in Chennai on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur visiting Chennai was welcomed with love.

"We requested that the Union Government release Khelo India infrastructure fund for the state", Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

In the meeting, the officials led by Udhayanidhi made a presentation explaining the steps taken by the MK Stalin government to improve the sports sector of the state and the future plans.

"We insisted on considering Tamil Nadu for the South Indian branch of Sports Authority of India. Also asked for the opportunity to host the National Youth Fest and Asian beach games in 2024", Udhayanidhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 16:05 IST

