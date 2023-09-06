Confirmation

You are trying to politicise Parl functioning: Pralhad Joshi's to Sonia

Joshi's response came after Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out that no agenda was listed for the special Parliament session

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of trying to politicise the functioning of Parliament and create unnecessary controversy.
Joshi's response came after Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to point out that no agenda was listed for the special Parliament session. She also proposed that nine issues, including violence in Manipur and price rise, be listed for discussion during the upcoming session.
"It is very unfortunate that you are trying to politicise the functioning of Parliament, our temple of democracy, and create unnecessary controversy," the parliamentary affairs minister stated in his response to Gandhi.
He said Parliament session has been convened from September 18 after following all established procedures. Political parties are never consulted in advance, Joshi added.
On the issues listed by Gandhi for discussion in her letter to the prime minister, Joshi said they have already been discussed and answered by the government during the debate on no-trust motion in the Monsoon session.
The special session of Parliament is scheduled from September 18 to September 22.

Topics : Pralhad Joshi Sonia Gandhi Parliament

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

