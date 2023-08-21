Confirmation

No one takes Rahul Gandhi's statements seriously: Gajendra Shekhawat

Talking to the reporters here, the union minister further said that Rahul Gandhi should read the history of the intrusion of lands by the neighbouring countries during the Congress rule

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Shekhawat further said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot would have been the national president of Congress if he had taken the Wayanad MP seriously

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 7:16 AM IST
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has taken a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Chinese troops' remark, saying that nobody takes the latter's statement seriously.
Talking to the reporters here, the union minister further said that Rahul Gandhi should read the history of the intrusion of lands by the neighbouring countries during the Congress rule.
"I think Rahul Gandhi should delve into the history of land losses during his grandfather's, grandmother's, and father's tenures. And all the land that was lost was during that time. No one takes Rahul Gandhi's statements seriously," he said.
Shekhawat further said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot would have been the national president of Congress if he had taken the Wayanad MP seriously.
"Ashok Gehlot would have been the national president if he had taken him seriously. Now he's not even on the CWC member list. It's their party's matter, I've no right to comment on it," the leader said.
Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the Centre's claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true".

Rahul Gandhi claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, which was a matter of concern.
Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," said Rahul.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur also slammed Rahul Gandhi's remarks that China has occupied land in India, accusing the latter of engaging in secret talks with officials of China at a time when the Indian Army was giving a befitting reply to the Peoples Liberation Army of China.
Hitting back, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad said, "Do anything, but why do you try to lower the morale of India's security forces"?
Further, highlighting the condition under the Modi government, Prasad said that "Look today, under Modi government roads and bridges from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, are building up helping army vehicles to react fast on different situations."
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday hit back at the BJP after it countered Rahul Gandhi's claim and said that four fingers point at them if they point one at the Congress.
Speaking to ANI, the former Union Minister said, "If they point one finger towards us, then the other four fingers will be pointing towards them also. There are a lot of big questions, but we can't discuss them every time on the road because it is the question of the image of the country".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat BJP Congress

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

