Just like Rafale in 2018, Congress' attack on Adani issue will fail again

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Tuesday, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that just like the issue of Rafale failed in 2018, the 'Adani issue' being raised by the opposition will also fail.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi had taken a sharp dig at PM Modi and said that 'Sabko Muqammal Jahan nahi milta' does not apply to Gautam Adani, because today he owns everything from land, sea and sky.

Posting a video on Twitter under the series 'Mitrakal: Adani's flight', Rahul Gandhi said, "The Fakir's magic - Airport taken out of the bag, put into Adani's possession!"

Talking to ANI, leader Gajendra Shekhawat said, "Rahul Gandhi is making such statements because of the 2024 elections. Even in 2018, he had raised the issue of 'Rafale' and will also come up with some more issues."

"It is very similar to 2018. Just like then, it is one year to the Lok Sabha elections. Even then Congress had made several allegations, creating such an uproar and also tried to tarnish the image of a man with bright character"

He said that Rahul Gandhi made statements without thinking about India's relations with other countries.

"Even after the Supreme Court gave the verdict in our favour, Rahul Gandhi didn't understand. He kept on raising accusations, without thinking anything about India's relations with other countries. But, today PM Modi has the blessings of more than 130 crore Indians, so all these false accusations are going to fail," he said.

Referring to Congress leader Pawan Khera's statement on PM Modi, Shekhawat said, "People who stoop so low in politics, that they comment against someone's parents. I also consider commenting on them against my dignity.

