Union Minister Shekhawat moves defamation complaint against CM Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
Congress to continue fighting BJP, RSS to protect democracy: CM Gehlot
Have decided to contest for Congress president's post: Raj CM Ashok Gehlot
Atmosphere in country worrisome, communal harmony disturbed: Ashok Gehlot
Gehlot vs Pilot: Groups fight for dominance in Bharat Jodo Yatra hoardings
80% MLAs are with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha
-
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat has filed a defamation complaint against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for alleged defamatory remarks.
The Delhi's Rouse Avenue court listed the matter for Monday.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal has listed the matter for the statement of witnesses for the complainant Shekhawat on Monday.
Union Minister has alleged that Chief Minister Gehlot made speeches against him saying that the allegations regarding the Sanjeevani Scam are proven against him.
Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Shekhawat who sought prosecution against Gehlot for allegedly making defamatory speeches against him.
Senior advocate Pahwa submitted that it is a fresh complaint moved by the Union Minister against the Rajasthan Chief Minister. He also said that the complainant want the statement of witnesses to be recorded.
"There is irreparable damage caused to his reputation," Shekhawat has alleged in his criminal defamation Complaint.
This matter pertains to a case in which FIR was registered in 2019. Three charge sheets have been filed. Shekhawat name has not appeared anywhere. He was not called by the IO. Despite this Gehlot said the allegations against Shekhawat had been proven, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told ANI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 20:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU