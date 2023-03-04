JUST IN
Karnataka CM Bommai dismisses Opposition's demand for his resignation
Union Minister Shekhawat moves defamation complaint against CM Gehlot

Topics
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat | Ashok Gehlot | defamation

ANI  General News 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after presenting the state Budget 2022-23 in the Assembly, in Jaipur (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat has filed a defamation complaint against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for alleged defamatory remarks.

The Delhi's Rouse Avenue court listed the matter for Monday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal has listed the matter for the statement of witnesses for the complainant Shekhawat on Monday.

Union Minister has alleged that Chief Minister Gehlot made speeches against him saying that the allegations regarding the Sanjeevani Scam are proven against him.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Shekhawat who sought prosecution against Gehlot for allegedly making defamatory speeches against him.

Senior advocate Pahwa submitted that it is a fresh complaint moved by the Union Minister against the Rajasthan Chief Minister. He also said that the complainant want the statement of witnesses to be recorded.

"There is irreparable damage caused to his reputation," Shekhawat has alleged in his criminal defamation Complaint.

This matter pertains to a case in which FIR was registered in 2019. Three charge sheets have been filed. Shekhawat name has not appeared anywhere. He was not called by the IO. Despite this Gehlot said the allegations against Shekhawat had been proven, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told ANI.

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 20:39 IST

