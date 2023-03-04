Union Minister Shekhawat moves defamation complaint against CM Gehlot

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat has filed a complaint against Rajasthan Chief Minister for alleged defamatory remarks.

The Delhi's Rouse Avenue court listed the matter for Monday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal has listed the matter for the statement of witnesses for the complainant Shekhawat on Monday.

Union Minister has alleged that Chief Minister Gehlot made speeches against him saying that the allegations regarding the Sanjeevani Scam are proven against him.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Shekhawat who sought prosecution against Gehlot for allegedly making defamatory speeches against him.

Senior advocate Pahwa submitted that it is a fresh complaint moved by the Union Minister against the Rajasthan Chief Minister. He also said that the complainant want the statement of witnesses to be recorded.

"There is irreparable damage caused to his reputation," Shekhawat has alleged in his criminal Complaint.

This matter pertains to a case in which FIR was registered in 2019. Three charge sheets have been filed. Shekhawat name has not appeared anywhere. He was not called by the IO. Despite this Gehlot said the allegations against Shekhawat had been proven, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told ANI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)