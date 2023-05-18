Not fully happy: Shivakumar's brother on him getting Karnataka Dy CM post

As the Congress high command has decided to appoint Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, State party President D.K. Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural, D.K. Suresh said he was "not fully happy" with the turn of events.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Suresh stated that in the interest of Karnataka and the commitments and promises made to the Kannada people, Shivakumar has to accept the party's decision.

"As a party we want to fulfil the promises made. In the future, let's see, there is a long way to go. I wished that my brother would become the Chief Minister, but it didn't happen. We will wait and see," he stated.

After holding back-to-ack meetings for three consecutive days, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ended the suspense on Wednesday night by picking Siddaramaiah for the top post, with Shivakumar as his deputy.

Both the leaders were vying for the top post.

Congress won 135 out of 224 seats in the May 10 Assembly election, followed by the BJP with 66 and JD(S) 18.

Also Read Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, two aspiring CMs in race for state's top post Congress to decide Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, DKS in Delhi today Siddaramaiah assured MLAs to bring down Kumaraswamy govt in 2019: Sudhakar Cheap, not part of K'taka politics: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's remarks Karnataka BJP MLA Gopalakrishna resigns as legislator, set to join Congress Karnataka govt: Kharge to invite Oppn leaders for swearing-in ceremony Accepted decision in larger interest of party: Shivakumar on Dy CM's post 'Auctioning' democracy: Sena (UBT) slams Modi govt's privatisation policy 97% MLAs crorepatis in Karnataka's new Assembly, 55% have criminal records LIVE: Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DKS to take oath as deputy on May 20

--IANS

mka/ksk/