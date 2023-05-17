close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Siddaramaiah assured MLAs to bring down Kumaraswamy govt in 2019: Sudhakar

Minister in the outgoing BJP govt K Sudhakar questioned former CM Siddaramaiah whether he can deny the fact that he had no role, in the move by Congress MLAs to quit the party in 2019

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar. Photo: ANI

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar. Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Minister in the outgoing BJP government K Sudhakar on Wednesday questioned former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah whether he can deny the fact that he had no role, "implicitly or explicitly", in the move by Congress MLAs to quit the party when the coalition government was in office in 2019.

He raised the issue at a time when Siddaramaiah is in a stiff competition with state Congress president D K Shivakumar to become the CM, after Congress won the Assembly polls by securing 135 seats

In a series of tweets, Sudhakar accused the Congress leader of assuring the MLAs that he won't allow the then H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government to continue even for a single day after 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sudhakar was earlier with Congress. He was one among the 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators who quit and defected to BJP that led to the collapse of the coalition government and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

"During the JDS-Congress coalition govt in 2018, whenever MLAs (Congress)went to the then Coordination Committe Chairman Siddaramaiah with their concerns, he used to express his helplessness and say that he has no say in the govt and his constituency/district works itself are stalled," Sudhakar claimed..

Further, Siddaramaiah used to assure MLAs to wait till 2019 Lok Sabha polls and come what may he won't allow the then coalition government to continue even for a single day after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Ultimately, some MLAs including him had to inevitably quit Congress and go back to the people in bypolls, to protect the 'karyakartas' and supporters in their constituencies, he said, and asked "Can Shri Siddaramaiah deny the fact that he had no role, implicitly or explicitly, in this move by Congress MLAs?"

Sudhakar, after defecting to BJP, contested the bypolls on the party ticket and won, and also went on to become Health Minister in the government.

Also Read

PM Modi interacts with BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on telephonic call

Siddaramaiah slams Shah as trader who takes in corrupt people into BJP

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, two aspiring CMs in race for state's top post

K'taka polls: Competition intensifies in Siddaramaiah's Varuna seat

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress post exit from BJP

RSS-minded VCs in universities shinning examples of nepotism: Kapil Sibal

Congress hits back at BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90

Run by half-engine govt, Odisha suffers from governance deficit: Pradhan

Will come out with more corruption cases against Vijayan: Congress

He lost the May 10 Assembly polls from Chikkaballapura seat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Siddaramaiah Kumaraswamy Karnataka

First Published: May 17 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RSS-minded VCs in universities shinning examples of nepotism: Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Congress hits back at BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90

Hari Shankar Tiwari
2 min read

Run by half-engine govt, Odisha suffers from governance deficit: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan
2 min read

Will come out with more corruption cases against Vijayan: Congress

vijayan
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dead heat for foreign investment as Congress takes charge of Karnataka

Congress
4 min read

Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Deputy CM

Congress
2 min read

Cong slams PM over 'Rozgar Melas', accuses him of destroying governance

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Siddaramaiah meets Kharge, announcement on K'taka CM likely on Wednesday

Image
3 min read

Congress leaders hit out at those alleging corruption in Gehlot govt

ashok gehlot
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon