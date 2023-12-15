Sensex (0.68%)
Veteran Congress leader K P Viswanathan dies at age of 83 in Kerala

During his six-decade-long political career, Viswanathan represented Kunnamkulam and Kodakara seats in the State Assembly as a Congress member

Congress

Press Trust of India Thrissur (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Minister K P Viswanathan died at a private hospital in Thrissur on Friday while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments, party sources said.
He was 83.
During his six-decade-long political career, Viswanathan represented Kunnamkulam and Kodakara seats in the State Assembly as a Congress member.
He entered politics through the Youth Congress and served as president of Thrissur district Youth Congress from 1967 to 1970. He became an active member of KPCC since 1972.
Viswanathan was elected to the Kerala Assembly in 1977 and 1980 from Kunnamkulam constituency and subsequently in 1987, 1991, 1996, and 2001 from Kodakara segment.
He served as Minister for Forest from July 1991 to November 1994 in the ministry headed by K Karunakaran and from September 2004 to February 2005 in the ministry headed by Oommen Chandy.
Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer condoled Viswanathan's demise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Politics Kerala

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

