Business Standard
Home / Politics / Odisha govt downgrades Naveen Patnaik's security from Z to Y category

Odisha govt downgrades Naveen Patnaik's security from Z to Y category

Patnaik would now be assigned only two constables in Havildar rank

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

As the leader of opposition, Patnaik will be provided with required security by the local police when he undertakes a tour outside Bhubaneswar

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Odisha government has downgraded the security of the state's five-time former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who is also the leader of opposition, from Z to Y category, an official said on Thursday.

Most of the security personnel assigned to Patnaik have been withdrawn after a high-level committee dealing with security issues of important persons recommended the downgrade of the BJD chief's security, he said.

Patnaik would now be assigned only two constables in Havildar rank, the official said.

"Former chief ministers are provided with two PSOs. Additional security is provided as and when required," he said.

As the leader of opposition, Patnaik will be provided with required security by the local police when he undertakes a tour outside Bhubaneswar, he said.

 

However, Patnaik has also personally appointed two senior PSOs who have recently retired from government service.

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

'One nation, one election impossible': Congress responds to PM Modi

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

'Namesakes' cause trouble for UDF candidates in Palakkad, Chelakkara seats

Siddaramaiah

BJP raking up Waqf issue with eye on Assembly elections, bypolls: K'taka CM

Suresh Gopi, Suresh, Gopi

Suresh Gopi dares Kerala govt to seek CBI probe into Thrissur Pooram

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Must be more vigilant of urban naxals': PM Modi on National Unity Day

After this year's general elections, when Patnaik lost power after 24 years, the number of security personnel assigned to him was reduced to 23, including those at his residence.

Earlier, 268 personnel were deployed in three shifts at his residence Naveen Niwas.

In September last year, the previous BJD government had formed an exclusive anti-sabotage squad for Patnaik's security.

The opposition BJD preferred not to react to the downgrade of security of Patnaik.

"Let people form an opinion whether Patnaik should be given adequate security," a BJD leader and former minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

BJD to study One Nation, One Election proposal: Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik

Some people trying to distort history: Patnaik on varsity name change

Sujeet Kumar

Sujeet Kumar expelled from BJD for 'anti-party' actions, joins BJP in Delhi

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to be leader of opposition in Assembly

odisha election result, narendra modi, naveen patnaik

Naveen Patnaik likely to become leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Odisha security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon