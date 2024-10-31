Business Standard
'Must be more vigilant of urban naxals': PM Modi on National Unity Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses the Congress party of trying to divide the country while addressing a rally during Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

On National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, calling for heightened vigilance against so-called ‘urban naxals’ whom he accused of undermining national unity. Speaking from Kevadia, Gujarat, on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, Modi warned against those who allegedly undermine messages of unity, saying, “If someone says today that we are stronger together, these people [urban naxals] will twist it. We must be more cautious than ever of such attitudes.”
 
In his speech, PM Modi called to identify and resist these ‘urban naxals’ who, he claimed, obstruct efforts towards national unity. Modi said, “Today, even discussing unity is treated as a crime. In the past, we sang songs of unity with pride, but today those sentiments are undermined by certain groups.”
 
 
PM Modi has previously accused the Opposition Congress party of being influenced by ‘urban naxals’ urging citizens to come together against what he described as their ‘dangerous agenda’ to divide the nation by fostering communal discord.

He further attacked the Congress party, about the abrogation of Article 370, accusing it of hindering the implementation of the Constitution over the decades.
 
“For seventy years, Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution was not fully upheld due to Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, with Article 370 repealed, we have realised one nation, one constitution, and fulfilled Sardar Saheb’s vision,” he said adding, “Article 370 has been buried forever.”
 
PM Modi said, “For the first time, voting was done without discrimination in this Assembly election. For the first time, the Chief Minister of that place has taken oath on the Constitution of India. This scene must have given immense satisfaction to the makers of the Indian Constitution, their souls must have found peace and this is our humble tribute to the makers of the Constitution.”
 

National Unity Day and Diwali

National Unity Day is an annual celebration of honouring Sardar Patel’s legacy of uniting India’s 562 princely states into a single republic. It is celebrated on his birth anniversary of October 31, 1875.
  Sardar Patel is hailed for his role in unifying India after independence and served as India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.
 
Modi praised Patel’s commitment to unity, saying, “Sardar Patel’s unification of India proved that what seemed impossible could be achieved through truthfulness, humanity, and nationalism.” 
Modi noted that this year’s celebration is particularly special, marking both Patel’s 150th birth anniversary and the Diwali festival, which he highlighted as a symbol of national and cultural unity. 
“Diwali, a festival celebrated by lighting lamps across the nation, is now recognised in many countries as a national celebration,” the Prime Minister said. He extended his Diwali greetings to Indians and friends of India worldwide.
 

