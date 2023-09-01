Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Simultaneous polls: 10 state assemblies to end before or near LS polls

The constitution of a committee by the Centre to explore the feasibility of "one nation, one election" has opened up the possibility of Lok Sabha polls

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The constitution of a committee by the Centre to explore the feasibility of "one nation, one election" has opened up the possibility of Lok Sabha polls being advanced so that they could be held with a string of state assembly polls.
Headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, the committee has been tasked with exploring how the country could go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, as was the case till 1967.
The terms of at least ten state Assemblies will end before or around the scheduled time for the general elections in 2024.
While Assembly elections in five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh -- are due by the end of this year, polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Jharkhand are likely to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections.
The tentative schedule of the completion of the terms for various states and Union Territories are listed below.
1. Mizoram: December 2023 2. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana: January 2024 3. Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim: June 2024 4. Haryana, Maharashtra: November 2024 5. Jharkhand: December 2024 6. Delhi: February 2025 7. Bihar: November 2025 8. Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal: May 2026 9. Puducherry: June 2026 10.Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand: March 2027 11.Uttar Pradesh: May 2027 12. Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh: December 2027

13. Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura: March 2028

14. Karnataka: May 2028

There is still no clarity on the completion of the term of Jammu and Kashmir UT, which was formed after the erstwhile Assembly was dissolved in 2018.

Also Read

Govt bats for simultaneous polls; cites savings for public exchequer

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

GATE 2024 application process begins, view these details before applying

Pakistan's Defence Ministry moves SC to seek 'simultaneous elections'

NDA vs INDIA: Who said what after two mega meets by political parties

Rajasthan elections: Lawyers stage strikes, file PIL against CM Gehlot

State's nod necessary for 'one nation, one election', says Kamal Nath

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Strength of opposition alliance making govt 'nervous': Mallikarjun Kharge

One nation, one election: Amendment no issue, states' nod needed, says Nath

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Assembly elections

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon