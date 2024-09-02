Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / BJP's membership drive to relaunch 'Bharat Vijay, Bhajapa Vijay': Amit Shah

BJP's membership drive to relaunch 'Bharat Vijay, Bhajapa Vijay': Amit Shah

Speaking at the launch of the party's membership drive, he said the programme will reinvigorate the organisation

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah | (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Monday that the BJP's membership drive will again launch the campaign of "Bharat Vijay" and "Bhajapa Vijay".
Speaking at the launch of the party's membership drive, he said the programme will reinvigorate the organisation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the credibility crisis in politics and the BJP is seen as the most credible party.
The party has consistently followed its ideology and works to build society, he said.
Party president J P Nadda said the BJP is the only political organisation which is run democratically and follows its constitution.
Taking a swipe at the rivals, he said the BJP does not work from home in a clandestine way but follows a transparent process.

More From This Section

Abhishek Manu Singhvi,Abhishek Manu, Singhvi

Rahul Gandhi will be PM 100% when Cong comes to power: Abhishek Singhvi

Demolition

SC says no demolitions just for being accused; pan-India guidelines coming

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

No govt in 78 years provided 100K jobs in its tenure like us: CM Himanta

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Buch continued to draw salary from ICICI while at Sebi, alleges Congress

Senior Congress leader and Advocate Abhishek Singhvi leaves after a hearing in Karnataka government formation case, at Supreme Court in New Delhi

Abolish Guv's post or appoint statured individuals by consensus: Singhvi

With the party set to renew membership of its existing members and enrol new members in line with its constitutional requirement, Shah echoed Nadda, saying no other party follows its membership process in a truthful and democratic manner like the BJP.
The BJP is nourished by its members, Shah said, asserting that the party's lively organisation spawns its brimming enthusiasm.
Both Nadda and Shah expressed confidence that the party will cross the milestone of 10 crore members in the drive as it did for the first time in 2014.
During a similar membership drive in 2014 and afterwards, the BJP went on to form governments in several states, including in some for the first time.
The home minister said the BJP will work to enrol people from every age group, caste and religion during the drive.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event.
Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India made a new mark in every sector and resolved long-pending matters such as the Ram Janmabhoomi issue.
He lauded Modi for institutionalising the party's membership drive and recalled the prime minister's work as its senior organisation leader in Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: BJP begins Sadasyata Abhiyan, PM Modi emphasises democratic values

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Cong levels new charges against Sebi chief, asks PM to come clean

Delhi HC rejects plea to quash defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC rejects plea to quash defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal

BJP,BJP logo

BJP crisis deepens in J&K: Anger, exits, power clashes ahead of polls

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

Had shown displeasure over Kangana's remarks on farmers' protests: Grewal

Topics : Amit Shah Jagat Prakash Nadda Rajnath Singh BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon